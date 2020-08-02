Studer, Dorothy B. 1920-2020

ORANGE, Calif. - Dorothy B. Studer, 99, of Orange, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 24, 1920, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Harry B. and Mayme F. (Woolsey) Jackson.

She worked for Kirkhill Rubber Company for 25 years as a Credit Clerk, retiring at the age of 83.

Dorothy married Leo Studer on Aug. 3, 1942, in Wathena, Kansas; He preceded her in death in 1946.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and son, Leo Luke Studer, in 2008.

Survivors: Elaine Louise Boschetti, Orange; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Aug. 4, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena.

Memorials: Dorothy Studer Memorial Fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.