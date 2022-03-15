Stuber, Mary E. Nashville, Tenn.

Mary E. Stuber
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -Mary E. McDonald Stuber, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed into eternity at 92, on Feb. 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in Nashville, Tennessee, where she had resided for the past five years.
Funeral arrangements are currently to be decided, handled by Ellis Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Stuber, Tenn. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.