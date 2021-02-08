George Ray Stuber, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, peacefully at home.

He was born on April 13, 1926, in St. Joseph to Alfred Nicholas and Minnie Rose (Sommer) Stuber.

George married Gwendolyn Bennett on April 26, 1947. She preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 1993.

He married Lois Garreth on Aug. 19, 2000. She also preceded him in death.

He was a dairy farmer. He also was a member of Hope United Church of Christ and Cosby Blue Lodge #600. He was a 50-year member of Scottish Rite and Moila Shrine.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; sisters: Mada Gnuschke, Vesta Schneider and Dorothy Gnuschke; and brothers, Walter and Don Stuber.

Survivors include: daughter, Joyce Windmeyer (Glenn); son, Michael Stuber (Ann); grandchildren: Emily Farrow (Jeremy), Timothy Windmeyer (Lynn), Elizabeth Green (Colten), Benjamin Stuber (Tanya), Melissa Shultz (Kelly), and Alison Wohlhuter (Jon); 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Stuber (Phyllis); sister-in-law, Janet Yocam; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, there will be a private service for the immediate family.

In memory of George, they request that you continue to spread kindness, be more patient and understanding to yourselves and others, and dance to your favorite big band song.

The service can be viewed at a later date, on the Hope Church website at Hopeucc.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hope United Church of Christ or Mosaic Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.