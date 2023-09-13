Dr. Robert Stuber died at home, surrounded by loving family members on Sept. 9, 2023. He succumbed to an aggressive cancer at age 84. Bob practiced and worked in the medical community in the town he loved for 50 years. His education included college and medical school at the University of Kansas, Internal Medicine Residency and a Cardiology Fellowship at Boston City Hospital, and a stint in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain and General Medical Officer. Dr. Stuber was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Geriatrics Board.

Bob started solo practice in St. Joseph before establishing Specialists of Internal Medicine, a group which he led for 30 years. He retired, but then resumed his medical activity to become Co-Medical Director and eventually Medical Director at Heartland Hospital. Bob was past president of the Buchanan County Medical Society. He also served as Medical Director at the Public Health Department of St. Joseph and as Consulting Physician at Volker Rehab.

