Dr. Robert Stuber died at home, surrounded by loving family members on Sept. 9, 2023. He succumbed to an aggressive cancer at age 84. Bob practiced and worked in the medical community in the town he loved for 50 years. His education included college and medical school at the University of Kansas, Internal Medicine Residency and a Cardiology Fellowship at Boston City Hospital, and a stint in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain and General Medical Officer. Dr. Stuber was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Geriatrics Board.
Bob started solo practice in St. Joseph before establishing Specialists of Internal Medicine, a group which he led for 30 years. He retired, but then resumed his medical activity to become Co-Medical Director and eventually Medical Director at Heartland Hospital. Bob was past president of the Buchanan County Medical Society. He also served as Medical Director at the Public Health Department of St. Joseph and as Consulting Physician at Volker Rehab.
For the past 20 years, Dr. Stuber has been a dedicated volunteer at the Social Welfare Clinic where he served as Board President. His devotion to the Welfare Clinic led to the creation of the C. Daniel Morton/Robert Stuber Annual Award in his honor. Recently, the Welfare Board decided to change the name from Social Welfare Clinic to: Stuber Health Center. There is also an annual Physician Recognition Award at Mosaic Hospital honoring Dr. Robert Stuber.
Bob and Mary Helen loved family vacations at their cabin in Ontario, Canada, where he demonstrated his expertise as a master angler. Together they created nature trails and landscaped beautiful gardens in Canada and on their property St. Joseph. His other passions were tennis, racquetball, biking, and coaching girls' basketball and softball. Bob had a big heart and was very generous and engaged with his extended family. He left this message to them on passing: "May all of you have full and satisfying lives. I hope that each of you will not become insensitive to the basic needs of all humans. It's been fun being with all of you. You are good people."
Bob was a local expert on college football, especially Kansas University football. Everyone knew he would be at Memorial stadium in Lawrence or in front of the TV on Saturday afternoons. A sign outside the viewing room might have warned: "Beware Avid Fan Watching Football. Enter at your own risk." In reality, Bob Stuber could have been employed as a broadcast color analyst.
In later years Bob became very interested in politics and submitted many witty, sage political posts on Facebook or in letters to the editor of the local paper. He was a true champion of the poor and unfortunate of the world. This driving passion was expressed in all his actions and writings.
Rock Chalk, Bob. You will be missed.
Dr. Stuber was preceded in death by his parents, Leo R. Stuber and Ruth D. Stuber; sister, Nancy Stuber Schaag (Robert Schaag) and children Debbie, Mike and Jennifer; son, Jeff Stuber; and granddaughter, Reese MacDonald.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Stuber; brother, Dr. Jack L. Stuber; children, Becky Stuber MacDonald, Cathy Stuber, Scott Stuber, and stepson, Chad Berger (Angie Berger); grandchildren, Remy MacDonald, Ashley Killingsworth (Ryan Killingsworth), Kaylee Hansen (Jeret Hanson), step-granddaughter Chantelle Berger Lancaster (Luke Lancaster), Francis Kellie Sieger, Kurtis Stuber; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph. A private graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
