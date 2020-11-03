Stubbs, Lawrence

Lawrence D. Stubbs

EDGERTON, Mo. - Lawrence Dean Stubbs, 85 of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away Nov. 1, 2020.

He is survived by daughter, Vicki Silvey; granddaughter, Rachael Fulk and husband, Aaron; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Abigail; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.