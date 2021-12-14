HAMILTON, Mo. - Donald Leslie Stubbs, 82, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, at the Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Donald and his wife lived in Hamilton since 1970 and previously lived in Platte County, Missouri.
Donald was born on March 12, 1939, to Richard Raymond and Helen Elizabeth (Leimkuhler) Stubbs. He graduated from the Park Hill High School, Kansas City, Missouri, in 1957. He honorably served his country in the Army Reserves from 1956-1958. Donald worked as a farmer, and he worked in the power house for Corn Products in North Kansas City, Missouri, as a turbine tender. Later on he also worked in the power house as a turbine tender at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri.
Donald enjoyed tinkering with and fixing anything that was not mechanical in his spare time. He loved to look at and drive Allis-Chalmers tractors. Most of all he loved to feed his fish, but not actually fish for them-he just enjoyed watching others catch his fish, and then eating them later. He was baptized at the age of 8 at the Union Chapel in Platte County, and served on the New York School District school board in the past. He recently became a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandchild, Cadence.
On Jan. 5, 1959, he married Wanda Cosbohn in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: children, Mark (Cindy) Stubbs, Hamilton; Steve (Marla) Stubbs, Springtown, Texas, and Brenda (Dan) McCleskey, Hamilton; six grandchildren, Aimee, Lanna, Shane, Dillon, Megan and Maddie; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leonard (Mary) Stubbs, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Ralph (Patty) Stubbs, Dearborn, Missouri.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shirkey Hospice, Richmond, Missouri, in care of the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
