LENEXA, Kan. - Stanley Willard Stubblefield, 92, Lenexa, formerly of Rock Port and Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Born Dec. 5, 1927, in Columbia, Missouri, to Robert and Charlotte "Lottie" (Ruffner) Stubblefield. He graduated from Bland High School.

He earned an engineering degree from Rolla School of Mines, currently Missouri Science and Technology.

During the Korean War, he served in the United States Air Force.

On Oct. 2, 1954, he married the former Sandra Jean "Sandy" Fitzgerald in Clarksdale, Mississippi. She preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2000.

Mr. Stubblefield was employed as a civil engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation for 30 years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of Savannah United Methodist Church; Savannah Lodge #71, A.F. & A.M.; Thirty-Second Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Moila Shrine; Dick Munkres Post #287, American Legion and Forty & Eight.

Mr. Stubblefield was also preceded in death: by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Crystal Fitzgerald; two brothers, Robert Stubblefield and Nelson Stubblefield; sister-in-law, Charlotte "Kay" Stubblefield; and a grandson, Jared Stubblefield.

Survivors: four children: Robert "Bob" Stubblefield (Debbie), Savannah, Missouri; Jeffrey "Jeff" Stubblefield (Jolene), Maryville, Missouri, Diane Stubblefield (Mike McGoffin), Kansas City, Missouri and Steven Stubblefield (Mandy), Topeka, Kansas; three granddaughters:Krystin Kleinlein (Joshua), St. Joseph, Karri Anderson (Justin), Helena, Missouri, and Julia Henggeler (Michael), Stanberry, Missouri; a grandson, Elliot Stubblefield, Topeka; two step-granddaughters, Molly Smith and Kendall Smith; seven great-grandchildren: LanaKayt Kleinlein, Quentin Kleinlein, Malachi Kleinlein, Brody Anderson, Jared Henggeler, Lauren Henggeler and Kyle Henggeler; a brother-in-law, John W. Fitzgerald (Rose Marie), Mesa, Arizona; a nephew, William "Bill" Stubblefield (Heather), Foristell, Missouri; and several great nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 1 p.m. Thursday, Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

Friends may call Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Family suggests memorial gifts to Dick Munkres Post # 287, American Legion. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.