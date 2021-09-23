STANBERRY, Mo. - Roy Duane Stuart, 82, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born on March 27, 1939, in Stanberry, the son of Roy B. and Mildred M. (Gunter) Stuart.
Duane worked for 30+ years in the construction business in the Omaha, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa area. Then in the 1990's Duane relocated back to Stanberry, where he cultivated his passion for vegetable gardening. The gardening along with his family and all things John Deere were his greatest joys. He attended the First Christian Church of Stanberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly Shisler.
Duane is survived by his sons, Dennis (Sara) Stuart, Kansas City, Missouri, and Doug (Janette) Stuart, Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Kathleen (Tucker) Cowie, Houston, Texas, Tierney Stuart (Garrett Jackson, fiance), Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Emma Stuart, Kansas City, Missouri, Ben (Sarah) Stuart, Omaha, Nick Stuart, Nashville, Tennessee, Maddie Stuart, Madison, Wisconsin, Ellie Stuart, Omaha; great-grandson, Hudson Stuart; niece, Paula (Mike) Sager; nephews, Kevin (Susan) Shisler and Bruce (Becky) Shisler and a brother-in-law, Paul Dean (Ferne) Shisler.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stanberry Ministry Center and Food Pantry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
