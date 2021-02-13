Patricia "Pat" Ann Stroud, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Feb. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 27, 1944, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Elizabeth and Thomas Conroy. She married Gary Stroud on June 11, 1963, he survives of the home.

She graduated from Bishop LeBlond class of 1962. and worked at American Family Insurance for many years. She enjoyed word search books, watching cooking shows, soap operas, and was a huge fan of jeopardy, she also enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids, and shopping with her sisters.

Survivors include : husband, Gary, of the home; sons, David Stroud (Pam Moran), and Jeff Stroud; daughters, Lisa (Jerry) Reynolds, and Tiffany (Mike) Barber, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Barber, Owen Barber, Drew Stroud, Ryan Sowell, Jenna Bangerter, and Kailey Bryan; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Glantz, Cecelia Chic, and Kathy Conroy.

Private family graveside inurnment services on Saturday 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.