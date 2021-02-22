William H. "Bill" Strop, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home. He was just a few days shy of his 83rd birthday.

He was born Feb. 19, 1938, in St. Joseph, the only child of Clarence G. and Harriette (Owen) Strop.

He graduated from Central High School in 1956, going on to attend Stanford University and University of Missouri.

Bill was a member of the 1963 University of Missouri law class. He joined the family law firm of Strop, Watkins, Roberts and Hale. He was a fourth-generation lawyer dating back to James Owen, father of "The Incredible Owen Sisters".

Bill remained a member of the Missouri Bar Association.

He proudly served his country in the JAG Division of the Missouri Air National Guard. While in basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, he was awarded the American Spirit of Honor Medal.

Bill married the love of his life, Janice Hoesing, Feb. 17, 1972.

For many years Bill gave his time to Boy Scouts of America, serving as President of the Pony Express Council. He belonged to the Tribe of Mic-O-Say- aptly his tribal name "Owl Who Talks Much".

He was asked to serve at the national level in Research and Development. During this time, he was instrumental in creating Project COPE. COPE courses are now a part of BSA camps across America.

Bill had a great love for the Shrine and its ritualistic work. He proudly wore his 33-degree Scottish Rite Mason ring. He carried with him his 50 year member card of Charity Zeredatha Lodge.

Bill was an enthusiast of cars, sailboats and woodworking. Every fine car he owned was given a loving name, as were his sailboats. A friend once said, "Bill is one with wood" and loved crafting special remembrances for his friends.

He had a fine mind; he was a dictionary, pragmatic mentor and legendary storyteller.

A special thanks to all his friends who listened to his embellished narratives - not only more than once, but also to the finish.

Upon his death, Bill was the oldest member (in tenure) of the St. Joseph Benton Club and a proud member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janice Hoesing Strop and cousin, Ann Strop Ringer (Jim).

He was blessed with two special young women in his life, Stephanie Bottinger Meyer (Kole) and goddaughter, Katie Houts Lorenz (Brandon).

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: William H. Strop Pre-Law Scholarship at Missouri Western University or Mount Mora Cemetery c/o Suzanne Lehr.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.