Strong, Vivian 1920-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Vivian was born Oct. 24, 1920, in Cullman County, Alabama, and passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, in Maryville.
Her parents were Joseph C. Glasscock, Jr. and Emma Archer Glasscock.
She graduated from Hanceville High School (AL) and then attended Florence State Teachers College (University of North Alabama), where she obtained a teaching certificate. She taught school in Cullman County for three years. During World War II, she went to Washington, D.C., and worked for the FBI for seven years.
It was there she met her husband, Frank H. Strong. They were married at Foundry Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. on June 17, 1950.
Their son, Frank H. "Chip" Strong, Jr. was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on April 4, 1951.
In 1954, they moved to Maryville, where Frank practiced law for many years.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters; four brothers; her husband; and son.
She is survived by: her granddaughter, Allison Christine Strong Hoffmann (Kori); her daughter-in-law, Ann Strong; two step-grandchildren, Sherri Rigby and Paul Forney; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
This obituary was prepared in advance by Vivian, and she included her wishes to be cremated, with no services held.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
