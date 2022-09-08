Strong Sr., John L. 1932-2022 Kearney, Mo.

KEARNEY, Mo. - Jon L. Strong Sr., 89, of Kearney Missouri, formally of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at a healthcare center in Lenexa, Kansas. Born on Sept. 30, 1932, in St Joseph to Leroy and Ruby M. (Ellis) Strong. Jon was a graduate of Benton High School where he was active in ROTC. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Broadway United Methodist Church, Plattsburg Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and a Lifetime Member of the Masonic Lodge Plattsburg. Jon was the owner of Jon's Thrif-Tee grocery store in Plattsburg for many years.
On June 1, 1957, he married the former Darlene Defreece, she survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene, of the home; their children, Randy (Vicky) Strong, of Maryville, Missouri, Sandy (Alan) Shine, of Battlefield, Missouri, Jon (Julia) Strong, of Liberty, Missouri, Greg (Susan) Strong, of Plattsburg, and Dee Ann (Ron) Talley, of Spring Hill, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Mr. Strong will be cremated following the visitation.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the Good Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Strong Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.