Strong Sr., John L. 1932-2022 Kearney, Mo.

KEARNEY, Mo. - Jon L. Strong Sr., 89, of Kearney Missouri, formally of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at a healthcare center in Lenexa, Kansas. Born on Sept. 30, 1932, in St Joseph to Leroy and Ruby M. (Ellis) Strong. Jon was a graduate of Benton High School where he was active in ROTC. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Broadway United Methodist Church, Plattsburg Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and a Lifetime Member of the Masonic Lodge Plattsburg. Jon was the owner of Jon's Thrif-Tee grocery store in Plattsburg for many years.

On June 1, 1957, he married the former Darlene Defreece, she survives of the home.

