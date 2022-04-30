Strine, John H., 1948-2021 Apr 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SURPRISE, Ariz. — On Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021, John Herbert Strine passed away at his home in Surprise, at the age of 73.John was born on April 27, 1948, in Tacoma, Washington, to Owen Keith (Mike) and Mary Maxine (Happel) Strine.He attended school in Effingham, Kansas.John loved to hunt and fish. He loved farming with his dad. John loved sports, especially playing football, baseball and basketball at Atchison County Community High School.John served in the Navy.John was preceded in death by his father, Mike, and his mother, Maxine.He is survived by: his sister, Sedelia Ann Casilas-Tennant; niece, Andrea Casillas-Smith; and nephew, Nick Casillas; and several cousins.A grave side will service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Monrovia Cemetery Condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. To plant a tree in memory of John Strine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Herbert Strine Mike Sport Nick Casillas Kansas Mary Maxine Andrea Casillas-smith Surprise × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 30, 2022 Late Notices, April 29, 2022 Late Notices, April 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMother of deadly shooting victim upset with case procedureSt. Joseph man killed in motorcycle crash FridayTrail Theater making progress toward fall reopeningCouple works to save a Civil War-era homeOld bank building in 'limbo' after crashWoman seriously injured after being hit by own vehicleUPDATE: Tornado warning LIFTED in Buchanan CountyPolice release identity of man found dead SundayHotel project most recent sign of Downtown growthSt. Joseph native's son helping make acting roles more inclusive
