Streett, Mary M. 1933-2022 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Mary Margaret (Mathews) Streett, 88, passed away Feb. 23, 2022.
She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Harrison County, Missouri, to Alvin and Clara (Omans) Mathews. She attended Bell School and graduated from South Harrison High.
She married Marvin B. Streett on April 5, 1953. Mary served as Office Manager for University of Missouri Extension, Harrison County, for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, parents; and siblings; Leslie, John, Alvin (Jim).
Mary is survived by her children: Steven, Frances, Linda and John.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial will follow in the Christian Union Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Union Cemetery and/or the Dunn Ranch Prairie in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.