Streeter, Galen R. 1947-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Galen R. Streeter, 74, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2021, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 14, 1947, to Joseph and Della Streeter in Oregon, Missouri.
He married Diana (Cox) Green on Dec. 14, 1972. Galen graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked at Douglas Candy Company until he went to the Army in September 1966. He served as a combat engineer with the 299th combat battalion in Pleiku and Ben Het, Vietnam. He received an honorable discharge in 1968.
Upon returning to St. Joseph, he became a police officer in October 1968. He retired in June 1998. That same day he became a civilian and continued with the St. Joseph Police Department, where he retired on Sept. 1, 2017, with over 48 years of service with the St. Joseph Police Department.
He is survived by his wife Diana; stepsons Kenneth (Sara) Green, Shawn (Jill) Green; four grandchildren, Dustin, David, Andrea and Lindsey; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Delilah, Remington and Brylynn.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lenar Schweikhardt; two brothers, Darwin and Charles Streeter; and his granddaughter, Ramsee Green.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Fallen Officers Memorial Fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
