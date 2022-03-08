Kenneth W. Strauch
SKIDMORE, Mo. - Kenneth Wayne Strauch, 81, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kenneth has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers: the family asks donations to be made to Skidmore Community Betterment P.O. Box 15, Skidmore, MO 64487.
A visitation will be held March 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, Missouri.
Memorial graveside service and inurnment will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.