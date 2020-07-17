Stratton, Mike B.

Mike B. Stratton

BETHANY, Mo. - Mike Bradley Stratton, 57, of Bethany, Missouri, formally of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Mike was the son of Dale and Laurnel Stratton.

He is survived by his siblings, Sally Buehler, Dan (Sandy) Stratton; other family and all his family at the Harrison County Group Home and Workshop.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, Missouri www.wilsongriffin.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.