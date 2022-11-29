Wilma "Elaine" Strasser Hall of St. Joseph, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 28, 2022. Elaine was born May 24, 1926, in Amazonia, Missouri, in the family home, to Otto John and Ida Allene (Vetter) Strasser.
Elaine graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1944. She met her husband, Clifford "Dwight" Hall, while she was a Cadet Nurse, in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, at the Missouri Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in St. Joseph. In 1947, she graduated, passed her state boards to become a Registered Nurse, and then married Dwight a month later.
Elaine was a local beauty, having been crowned Queen at the Savannah Senior High School in 1942, and crowned the Queen of the St. Joseph Pony Express Rodeo at the Cowboy Ball, in the autumn of 1946. As Rodeo Queen, Elaine, along with Rex, her high-spirited horse, led the Rodeo Parade down St. Joseph's Frederick Avenue, in her western hat and jacket that was presented to her as Rodeo Queen. Elaine had ridden horses since she was six years old and saw to it that her three children and three granddaughters grew up having a horse to ride.
Elaine was very active in many community organizations and activities over the years. She was a member of the Savannah Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star since 1948. She was Worthy Matron of the Savannah Chapter of Eastern Star in 1958 and held the office of Adah for over 20 years. She was Grand Representative of the District of Columbia in the Missouri Order of the Eastern Star between 2001 and 2002, and a member of the Northwest Missouri Eastern Star Grand Representatives Club.
Elaine was a member of the Andrew County Historical Society, a founding member of the Andrew County Museum, a member of the American Legion, Dick Munkres Unit #287, Woman's Auxiliary, the John Griffith Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, St. Mary's Episcopal Church and Alter Guild, and the St. Joseph Swiss Lodge. Elaine was also First Lady and Chairman of the Ladies Activities in 1973, during her husband, Dwight's reign as Illustrious Potentate of Moila Shrine Temple in St. Joseph.
Her favorite past times were traveling with her husband, cooking, gardening and playing bridge. She belonged to several bridge clubs in Savannah over the years.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight, who passed away in 1991; her parents, Otto and Allene Strasser, brothers, Stanley, Ralph and Clarence Strasser, and son Rodney Lee Hall, Jan. 4, 2022.
Survived by daughter Ganyl, son Gregory (Nancy) Hall, three granddaughters Elizabeth "Betsy" (Chase) Muery, Channing (Dillion) Pike, Lauren (Steven) Brown, and seven great-grandchildren.
A short visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Savannah, Missouri, followed by a farewell service at 11 a.m. at the church. The visitation and service is under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home, St. Joseph. Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Savannah City Cemetery, Savannah. Please sign the on-line guest book at www.meierhoffer.com and consider a memorial gift to the charity of your choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Wilma Strasser Hall, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.