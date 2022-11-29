Wilma "Elaine" Strasser Hall of St. Joseph, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 28, 2022. Elaine was born May 24, 1926, in Amazonia, Missouri, in the family home, to Otto John and Ida Allene (Vetter) Strasser.

Elaine graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1944. She met her husband, Clifford "Dwight" Hall, while she was a Cadet Nurse, in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, at the Missouri Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in St. Joseph. In 1947, she graduated, passed her state boards to become a Registered Nurse, and then married Dwight a month later.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church - Savannah
401 W. Chestnut St.
Savannah, MO 64485
Dec 3
Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church - Savannah
401 W. Chestnut St.
Savannah, MO 64485
