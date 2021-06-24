William "Bill" D. Strain, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Bill was born Oct. 11, 1944, to Virgil and Alice (Sayers) Strain in Rensselaer, Indiana.
Bill was a U.S. Marine from 1962 - 1966. He served in the Vietnam War and was wounded and received the Purple Heart medal. Bill was a VFW member in Rensselaer.
On June 30, 1973, he married Sarah "Salli" Strain. She survives of the home.
Bill worked as an electrician at Allied Mills, Midwest Mobile Radio, KQTV as Chief Engineer and the St. Joseph School District as an IT and Audio/Video Engineer.
Bill enjoyed working on his ham radio and computers. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, they were the loves of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved son, Zachary William Strain; and two sisters, Kaye Chambers and Linda Pack.
Survivors inlcude wife Salli; daughters, Heather (Dan) Huston of Savannah, Missouri, Ashley "Niki" (Eric) Dickens of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Salacia (Drew) Leider, Bacchus Loe, Brooklynn Dickens and Taylor Dickens; sister, Margaret Shuey of Montecello, Indiana; and his best friend, his dog Jack.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Rex Strayer officiating.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Wounded Warriors or Best Friends Animal Society.
Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
