Straight, Betty A. 1949-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Betty A. Straight, 71, of Albany, passed away, Friday, April 3, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care, in Albany.

Betty was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Diagonal, Iowa, to William and Nina Pearl (Watts) Findley.

On Dec. 29, 1972, she was united in marriage to Willard C. Straight; Willard preceded her in death Jan. 31, 2014.

She was also preceded in death by: parents; brothers: Benny, Jerry, Larry and Kenny Findley; sister, Judy Dierenfeldt, half brother Billy Findley and nephew Kevin Bacon.

Betty was a homemaker, worked as an aid for the Gentry County Memorial Hospital (now Mosaic Life Care) in Albany, secretary for Rival, child care provider, Charlie's Donut Shop and the Deli.

Survivors: daughter, Taira (Brad) Emerson; grandchildren, Kole & Kyle Emerson, all of Albany; brother-in-law, Clarence Dierenfeldt, Bethany, Missouri; nieces, Cindy (Paul) Richardson, Kelly (David) Lolley; nephew, Shawn Dierenfeldt; many other relatives.

Betty was a loving mother and grandmother.

Private family graveside service and burial will be held in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, in Albany.

Please keep Taira and her family in your thoughts and prayers and sign the online guestbook.

www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.