Yvonne (Schenck) Stracke, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
She was born Oct. 6, 1933, to Claude and Lettie (Willis) Schenck in Kansas City, Missouri.
Yvonne met her husband, Jerry Lynn Stracke, while attending the University of Kansas. On June 8, 1958, they were married.
She was an ordained minister through the New Life Cathedral Church and sat on the boards of several ministries. Yvonne was a life-long member of the KU Alumni Association.
Yvonne enjoyed dressing stylishly, always including a hat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, James Schenck; and aunt, Martha Hayes.
Survivors include her children, Leah (Caldwell) Neal (Brian) of St. Joseph, and David Stracke (Mary) of Kansas City, Kansas; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Highway.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Graveside Service and Interment at Second Creek Cemetery, to follow. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.