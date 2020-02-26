Dennis Allan Stout, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home.

Dennis was born May 27, 1950, in Whittier, California. He was the son of the late Melva and Ralph Stout.

He married Linda Shepley, on March 6, 1989; she survives the home.

Dennis graduated from Benton High School and served in the United States Navy.

He retired from Midland Steel, as a welder and fabricator.

His true passion was bluegrass music and playing the banjo.

Dennis is preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, David Stout.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda Stout, of the home; son, Cody (Emily) Deakins, of Kansas City, Missouri; stepsons, Charles (Terri) Miller, of Arkansas, and Denny Martin (Dawna) Deakins, of Maxwell, Iowa; stepdaughter, Tammy (Bruce) Wilkes, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters, Tracie (Chris), of Minnesota, and Kimberlie (Kory) Betts, Iowa; son, Jason Stout, of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, Kenneth Stout, of St. Joseph; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with prayer services and remembrance starting at 7 p.m., at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time, to be determined by the family.

Memorials are requested to the Veterans Community Project.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.