Stout, Deanna M. 1941-2020

Deanna Marie Stout, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born Dec. 2, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of late Della and Herman Nordstrom.

She graduated from Central high school, and was homemaker.

Deanna was preceded in death by: her husband, Lewis Webster Stout Sr.; her parents; half-sister, Eva Evans.

Survivors include: sons, Brian Stout, St. Joseph and Lewis "JR" Stout Jr., Kansas City, Missouri; grandsons: Austin, Chase and Blake; brothers, Herman and Ronald Nordstrom; and a sister, Cheryl Field.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Alzheimers Foundation for the cure of ALZ.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.