FAIRFAX, Mo. - Alva Venson Stoner, 75, Fairfax, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, Fairfax.

Preceded: parents, Lloyd Franklin and Grace Mae (Pope) Stoner; sister, Llawana (Stoner) Ramsey; in-laws, Max and Elvera Smith.

Survivors: wife, Dixie Stoner, Fairfax; children, Gay (Maurice) Martin, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Brian (Christine) Stoner, Aurora, Colorado, Jason (Angie) Stoner, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, A.J. (Tara) Martin, Grant, Caleb, Holden, Gemma, Jude, and Colson Stoner; two great- grandchildren, Mia and Micah Martin; brother, John Thomas (Nina) Stoner, Texas, sister-in-law, Pete (J.R.) Cooper, Fairfax; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, host of friends.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri.

Open visitation 9 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.

Interment: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.

Memorials: Missouri Baptist Children's Home or Community Hospital-Fairfax.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

