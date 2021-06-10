FAIRFAX, Mo. - Alva Venson Stoner, 75, Fairfax, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, Fairfax.
Preceded: parents, Lloyd Franklin and Grace Mae (Pope) Stoner; sister, Llawana (Stoner) Ramsey; in-laws, Max and Elvera Smith.
Survivors: wife, Dixie Stoner, Fairfax; children, Gay (Maurice) Martin, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Brian (Christine) Stoner, Aurora, Colorado, Jason (Angie) Stoner, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, A.J. (Tara) Martin, Grant, Caleb, Holden, Gemma, Jude, and Colson Stoner; two great- grandchildren, Mia and Micah Martin; brother, John Thomas (Nina) Stoner, Texas, sister-in-law, Pete (J.R.) Cooper, Fairfax; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, host of friends.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri.
Open visitation 9 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.
Interment: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
Memorials: Missouri Baptist Children's Home or Community Hospital-Fairfax.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.