Stone, Timothy W. 1959-2020

COWGILL, Mo. - Timothy "Tim" William Stone, 61, Cowgill, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. Tim was born on Jan. 27, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri, to William Ellis and Wilma Lee (Rhea) Stone.

He attended the Mirabile, Missouri, grade school, and graduated in 1977 from the Polo High School, Polo, Missouri.

Tim enjoyed racing cars, liked to tractor pull, hunt, fish, and trap shoot with his buddies. He was a mechanic and worked at Caravan Trailer in Kansas City. All of his friends and co-workers loved him. He attended the Mirabile Community Church when he was younger.

Tim was preceded in death by: great-grandparents, Edith and Ellis Stone, Florence Brooks, Maire Rhea and Clara Glenn; grandparents, Vern and Cora Stone, Vada and Herman White, Earl and Eva Rhea; and brother-in-law-Les Rardon.

He is survived by: his two sons, Houston and Andrew Stone, of the home; parents, Bill and Wilma Stone, Cowgill; sisters, Cindy Rardon, Polo, Tammy Carter (Bruce), Polo, and Krista (Richard) Foster, Richmond, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Prairie Ridge Church, west of Polo.

Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Prairie Ridge Church.

Interment: Prairie Ridge Cemetery

Memorials may be made to the Lathrop Area Shooting Club.

Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

