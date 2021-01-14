Stone, Larry 1969-2021

COSBY, Mo. - Larry "Joe" Stone, 51, Cosby, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

He was born July 29, 1969, in St. Joseph, to Clifford and Carolyn (Crawford) Stone.

Joe loved fishing and lived how he wanted to live.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brothers, Allen Stone (Scherry), Stewartsville, Missouri and Brian Stone (Jan), Easton, Missouri, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Interment: Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.