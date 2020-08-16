COSBY, Mo. - Judy Stone, 73, Cosby, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

She was born July 10, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Francis and Leta (Henley) Lyle.

Judy married Clifford "Dale" Stone July 21, 1977. He preceded her in death Sept. 2, 1995.

She worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America.

Judy enjoyed cooking, quilting and parties with her friends.

Judy was also preceded in death by: her daughter, Elizabeth Stone; granddaughter, Holley; and her parents.

Survivors include sons: Allen Stone (Scherry), Joe Stone, Brian Stone (Jan Wilson) and grandchildren: Kyle Stone, Kaylee Stone, Madison Roderick (Kyle), Jenny Johnson, Tia Johnson.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: the American Cancer Society.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.