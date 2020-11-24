Stoll, Sherry L. 1965-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Sherry Louise Stoll, 55, passed away Nov. 21, 2020 at her Maryville, Moissouri, home.

She was born on April 28, 1965, the daughter of Gary E. and Norma F. (Hawk) Hulett.

In 1983 Sherry graduated from Rock Port High School. She then graduated from Southeast Community College in 1985 with a Business Management degree in the top 10 of her class.

Sherry battled diabetes for 13 years. The last five years were the most difficult.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Gary Hulett; brother, William "Billy" Hulett; and nieces, Allison Schwindt and Kristine Ginther.

Survivors include her husband, Daryl J. Stoll, of their Maryville home; her mother, Norma Hulett of Rock Port, Missouri; sister, Darlene (Warren) Schwindt of Auburn, Nebraska; and nephew, Garrett (Rachel) Schwindt.

Graveside services: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 2 p.m., High Creek Cemetery. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.