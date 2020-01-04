Stoll, Delores 1948-2019

Delores Stoll

MARYVILLE, Mo. - T. Delores Stoll, 71, of Maryville, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, in Maryville.

She was born March 9, 1948, in Clyde, Missouri, to Francis and Julia (Riley) Stoll.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Julia Frances, in 1944; a brother, Martin Stoll, in 2014; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Stoll, in 2018.

Delores is survived by her siblings: Johanna Stoll of Papillion, Nebraska, Georgia (Gerald) Eiberger, King City, Missouri, Melvin (Venieta) Stoll, Maryville, and Rita (Ronnie) Gross, Defiance, Iowa.

She is also survived by: 26 nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition, Delores is survived by numerous foster children, notably Rick Guyer and foster-grandson, Dakota Guyer.

Delores had a 30 year career with the Missouri Division of Family Services in Buchanan County, Missouri, helping children and families in the areas of: child abuse/neglect, foster care, adoption, and some juvenile court actions.

A visitation for family and friends and the community will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, in Maryville.

A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

The visitation will continue until 9 p.m.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, in Maryville.

Inurnment will be at St. Columba Cemetery, in Conception, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Parish (specifically for orphanage) Bulindi, care of: Hoima Catholic Diocese, Uganda, East Africa, or Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, or to St. Gregory's Church Maintenance Fund.

The Bram Funeral Home of Maryville is overseeing the arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.