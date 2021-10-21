Stoll, Anita D. 1927-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Anita Darleen (Merrigan) Stoll, 94, Stanberry, Missouri,passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Darleen was born on March 14, 1927, on a farm near Clyde, Missouri, to Robert "Roy" and Margaret "Maggie" (Spire) Merrigan. She attended Green Valley School and graduated as Valedictorian of her class from St. Benedict's High School in 1944. She attended Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College and taught at the McCann country school southwest of Conception, Missouri, for three years.
On Aug. 20, 1947, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Stoll at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Clyde, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2002. Together they devoted their lives to raising six children while farming near Stanberry.
Darleen was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she spent many years teaching young children in religion classes. She was an active member of St. Ann's Altar Society, where she served as the funeral dinner chairman for over 45 years and worked on a number of charitable projects. Upon retiring and moving to town, Darleen's strong faith led her to attend daily mass for many years to come until her health prevented her from doing so. During her retirement, Darleen volunteered as a tutor at the elementary school helping young children with their reading and spelling skills, always referring to the students as "my child" while feeling a great accomplishment as the children grew in their skills.
Darleen enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers, playing cards and games with friends and family and especially enjoyed teaching the grandchildren and great grandchildren new games. Most of all, she liked attending her grandchildren's activities. Darleen was always proud of all her family's endeavors.
She was an avid sports fan especially the Chiefs and Royals. She belonged to the "Sunshine Club" getting together once a month for an afternoon of card playing and lunch following, while cherishing the friendships she had made throughout the years.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; great grandson, Jason Hontz; great-granddaughter, Faith Stoll; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Paul) Lynch, Mary Etta (Bob) Anderson, Caroline Merrigan; brothers and sister-in-law, Don (Ann) Merrigan and Joe Merrigan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leo (Martha) Stoll, Alfred (Coline) Stoll, Vincent Stoll, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sr. Miriam Clare Stoll, Lucille (Leo) Henggeler, Amelia (Charles) Wiederholt, Alice (John)Redden, and Jerry Gross.
Darleen is survived by her sons, John (Phillis) Stoll, Larry (Becky) Stoll, Dale (Cathy) Stoll, Dan (Dottie) Stoll; daughters, Linda (Ed) Brady and Anita (Toby) Gilbert; grandchildren, Shannon Chandelaria (Trey Berkey), Mandy (Rick) Hontz, Traci (Dan) McChristy, Jeremy (Holly) Brady, Derek (Kerri) Brady, Clinton (Jayme) Brady, Eric (Tara) Stoll, Stephanie (Blaine) LaRue, Sonia (Mike) Majeski, L.C. Stoll, Angie (James) Pappert, Tammy (Brandon) Wilson, Shelby Stoll, Cheyanne (Kyle) Hefley, Shae, Braden and Carleen Gilbert; 28 great-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Robert (Barbara) Merrigan; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Merrigan and Martha Ann Gross; brothers-in-law, Gene (Joan) Stoll, Don (Ruth Ann) Stoll, Ed (Agnes) Stoll, Jerry (Nancy) Stoll and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. Parish Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the church with visitation following.
Memorials may be made to Pineview Manor, Three Rivers Hospice, and/or the Downs Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.