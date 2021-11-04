Philip Stockstad
Philip Stockstad, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 31, 2021.
Phil graduated from Dunlap, Iowa, High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University. During the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Alaska with the U.S. Air Force. Phil then spent 42 years as an engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Margurite Stockstad.
Phil is survived by his wife, June of the home; children, Raymond (Kelly) Stockstad, Eric Stockstad, Douglas Stockstad (Shawna), Elizabeth (Todd) Gosule, Anita Jackson, Darrin (Jenna) Canter; sisters, Linda (Carl) Brink, Shauna (Lloyd) Lee; brother, Doug Stockstad; grandchildren, Trevor (Abbie) White, Elise Stockstad, Scott (Kimberly) Young, Kristen Young, Amanda (Caleb) Walker, Caitlin (Parker) Colescott; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
