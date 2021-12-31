KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Eric Daniel Stockstad, 51, of Kansas City, died Dec. 26, 2021.
Eric was born July 25, 1970 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
He was a graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph, where he played basketball. He was a supervisor for Bally's Casino Kansas City.
Survivors include: a son, Trevor White (Abbie); grandson, Malakai; mother, Donna Waldron; mom, June Stockstad; brothers, Douglas Stockstad (Shawna), Raymond Stockstad (Kelly); sisters, Elizabeth Gosule (Todd), Anita Jackson; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by father, Philip Stockstad.
Eric loved sports and had a love for animals, especially cats. He loved to read and watch movies.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.