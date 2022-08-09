Stock, Louis J. 1926-2022 Blue Springs, Mo.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Louis James Stock was born the middle child of five brothers. He grew up in the Saint Francis Parish in St. Joseph. His father was a baker so his early years were spent helping his dad after school. He attended Christian Brothers High School and then attended trade school to learn how to be a machinist. After two years in the Army at the end of WWII he came back to St. Joseph and found the love of his life while roller skating.

He married Margaret Jagodzinski in 1950 and had four sons. He spent most of his time helping the boys through the Scouting program from Cubs to Boy Scouts. He participated and organized many Catholic programs for Scouting. He also enjoyed being a member of Archbishop O'Hara Knights of Columbus. Golf seemed to be a passion in later years and he was always ready to help and organize any event or fundraiser.

