Stock, Louis J. 1926-2022 Blue Springs, Mo.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Louis James Stock was born the middle child of five brothers. He grew up in the Saint Francis Parish in St. Joseph. His father was a baker so his early years were spent helping his dad after school. He attended Christian Brothers High School and then attended trade school to learn how to be a machinist. After two years in the Army at the end of WWII he came back to St. Joseph and found the love of his life while roller skating.
He married Margaret Jagodzinski in 1950 and had four sons. He spent most of his time helping the boys through the Scouting program from Cubs to Boy Scouts. He participated and organized many Catholic programs for Scouting. He also enjoyed being a member of Archbishop O'Hara Knights of Columbus. Golf seemed to be a passion in later years and he was always ready to help and organize any event or fundraiser.
Louis adored his children and grandchildren and had a special relationship with his brothers. He had life-long friends from childhood, Scouting and Knights of Columbus. He is remembered as a good and kind man who loved God, Country and Family. He enjoyed many wonderful years with friends and family and passed at age 95 and was married 71 years.
He is preceded in death by his son, Paul Stock.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Stock; three children, Michael Stock, of Fairborn, Ohio, Gregory Stock, of Orlando, Florida, and Phillip Stock and wife Tammy of Blue Springs, Missouri; his four grandchildren Joseph Stock, Joshua Stock, Jessica Arrandale and husband Brad, Sarah Fristoe and husband Dewey; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Oliver Fristoe; his brothers, Francis "Doc" and wife Dorothy Stock, along with Leo Stock II and wife Lee.
Visitation will be at 6 to 8 p.m. at McGilley State Line Chapel, in Kansas City, Missouri, which will include praying of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Robert Bellarmine, in Blue Springs, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
