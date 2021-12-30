Stithem, Sophia R. 1964-2021 Country Club, Mo.

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Sophia Renee (Bish) Stithem, born Feb. 9, 1964, in St. Joseph, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 24, 2021.
Sophie loved her family, being a mother, and being a Yaya. She was very creative and showed her love through handcrafted gifts. She was a spontaneous, free spirit, and lived life in the present. You can always count on her to make you laugh and lift you up.
After the tragic loss of her husband of 16 years, Daryl Edmondson, Sophie thought she would never find love again. However, years later she reconnected with a childhood friend and fell in love once again. She married her husband, Douglas Stithem. Throughout their six years of marriage their loved deepened. When her health began to fail, Doug was so patient and loving, spending many hours with her at doctor appointments and overnights in the hospital. He did everything possible to make Sophie's life the best it could be.
She is survived her mother, Patricia Bish; her mother-in-law, Jane Luttrell; her twin daughters, Anna Edmondson (James Posey), Anita Snyder (Derek); stepson, Sebastian Stithem; and stepdaughter, Cora Stithem. She is also survived by her sisters, Rebecca Bish and Michelle Haughey (Bill); brothers, Charles Bish (Vickie), David Bish (Mary), Anthony Bish and Joseph Bish; sisters-in-law, Lawanya Morgal and Lynnette Lujan; her grandchildren, Madison, Gloria, Alivia, Kaden, Hailey and Elainna; eight nieces and nephews;- and 16 great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a future date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
