ALTAMONT, Mo. - Kelva Jean "Tiny" Stith, 59, passed away Jan. 27, 2022.
She was born Dec. 2, 1962, in Altamont, Missouri, to Nevin and Marjorie (Youtsey) Stith.
Kelva is preceded by her parents, Nevin and Marjorie; two brothers, Keville (Sam) and Kevin.
Survivors: son, Jesse Bloss, St. Joseph; two daughters, Melissa (Caleb) Leeper, Polo, Missouri, and Keya (Damian) Phillips, Lawson, Missouri; five grandchildren, Ashlyn Bloss, Preston and Natalie Leeper, Dominick and Brysen Phillips; one brother, Kelvin (Cheryl) Stith, St. Joseph; three sisters, Kevalene Freeman, Altamont, Kelvina (John) Hobbs, Jamesport, Missouri, and Keva (Roger) Barnes, Altamont; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
