Frances Sue Stinson, 95, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.

Born July 6, 1927, in Pratt, Kansas, Miss Stinson's family resided in Larned, Kansas, and Kirksville, Missouri, before moving to St. Joseph in 1940. Sue was a graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph Junior College and attended one year at the University of Kansas.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Stinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.