Frances Sue Stinson, 95, St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at a local healthcare facility.
Born July 6, 1927, in Pratt, Kansas, Miss Stinson's family resided in Larned, Kansas, and Kirksville, Missouri, before moving to St. Joseph in 1940. Sue was a graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph Junior College and attended one year at the University of Kansas.
She was employed at the former Derge-Bodenhausen Clothing Company for nine years, and the former Nash-Rhodes Clothing Company for seven years. In 1964 she began her career at Meierhoffer-Fleeman Funeral Home, where she was the office secretary until her retirement in 1992.
Miss Stinson was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian faith. She had been a member of the former Westminster Presbyterian Church and Second Presbyterian Church, and most recently Trinity Presbyterian Church. She fulfilled many roles in church ministries, including Elder, Chairman of Circle #5, secretary of the church school, and in her own words "church committees ad finitum!"
Additionally, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority since 1954; the Women's Division of St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce; and St. Joseph Human Rights Commission and Women of the Y.W.C.A. Sue's curiosity, interest and genuine care for others suited her well for both her professional and volunteer life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. and Vera L. (Furse) Stinson; her sister, Mary Ann Stinson; her brother, Charles Robert "Bob" Stinson; nephew, Steve Armes and great nieces, Shaina and Alyssa Turner.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara J. Stinson of St. Joseph; three nieces Suanne Turner (Jim), St. Joseph, Lisa Jean Baugher (Gary), Florissant, Colorado, and Kimberly K. Armes, St. Joseph; great nieces and nephews, Christen Groff (Justin), Stephanie Armes, Trevor Armes, Miranda Armes, Cailey Armes, Eli Baugher, Isaac Baugher (Katie) and Jacob Baugher; and great-great nieces and nephew, Halo, Lili, Reyna, Addie, Destri, Ellie and Jude.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The Family suggests memorial gifts to Trinity Presbyterian Church or the Y.W.C.A.
