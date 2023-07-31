PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Vivian Virginia "Jenny" Stinnett, 91, of Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023. She was born March 8, 1932, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Grant and Eva (Green) Vaughn. She graduated from the 8th grade at Lake Station School. She married Melvin Dale Stinnett in 1951 and he survives of the home.
She worked in the peony fields as a girl, and later as a seamstress at Big Smith Mfg, but mostly as a wife and homemaker, enjoying raising her children, and helping with grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, cleaning, working around the house, and watching her soap operas. She collected birds, saved and organized newspaper clippings about friends and family, and created a library of pictures. She cooked many, many wonderful meals for her family. She will be greatly missed.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayne, Donald, and Lonnie Vaughn; sisters, Leona Curtis and Lela Taylor; grandson, Brian Spalding; and great-grandson, Wyatt Richardson.
She is survived by her husband; their children, Jennifer (Bill) Spalding, Janice (Jim) Sweet, Jolene (Chuck) Hornbeck, and Bob (Trish) Stinnett; 12 grandchildren, Kara Partridge, Lindsey (Chase) Holcumbrink, Nikki (Ryan) Westfall, James (LeAnne) Sweet, Abbie (John) Richardson, Jessica (Daniel) Klutz, Martha (Micah) Yarc, Pete Hornbeck, Justin (Adrian) Stinnett, Austin Stinnett, Blake (Chelle) Robertson, Jake (Alex) Stinnett; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to an organization of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Vivian "Jenny" Stinnett, please visit Tribute Store.
