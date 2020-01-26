Melinda Stinnett 55, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

She was born July 10, 1964, in St. Joseph, daughter of Mary and Elbert Stinnett.

She worked at Laverna Village Health care, in food service.

Melinda was preceded in death by: her life partner, Kenneth Ray Cotter; two sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by: daughters, Natalie (Dustin) Cotter, Ashley (Josh) Hubbard and Carly Cotter (Steve Blacketeer); Jarrod Cotter; grandchildren; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.