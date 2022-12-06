Stillman, Virginia B. 1931-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Virginia B. Stillman, 91, of St. Joseph, was called into GLORY on Dec. 1, 2022.
Born to Oliver S. and Irene Brewer on March 12, 1931, in St. Joseph, Virginia was a graduate of the former Bartlett High School and Hillyard Technical School.
In 1952 Virginia married William "Day" Stillman and created a family together. She was a mother and hard worker who loved her community and later retired as a cook from the St. Joseph School District. Upon retirement she remained a life-long resident of St. Joseph.
Virginia was a Christian and knew the Lord. She was a member of First Baptist Mount Union, until its closing. She later found another church home and united with St. Francis Baptist Temple.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, William "Day" Stillman; her parents, Oliver and Irene Brewer; siblings, Oliver Brewer, James Brewer, Katherine Boggess; her son, William Jr.; and daughter, Lisa Stillman.
She leaves to celebrate her homegoing, her children; Coleen Boone, Timothy (Gina) Stillman; nephews Alec and Jeffery Stillman; and a host of grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at noon at St. Francis Baptist Temple, 1610 Angelique St. St. Joseph. Family visitation will be at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.