Stiens, Della M. 1931-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Della Mae Stiens, 90, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
Della was born on Dec. 22, 1931, in Ravenwood, Missouri, to Charles R. and Mabel M. (Milligan) Adwell. She was a 1949 graduate of Ravenwood High School and was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Eagles Lodge Auxiliary an avid quilted and member of the Krazy Quilters Club.
Della married James Robert Stiens on Sept. 22, 1949. He preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2019. She was also preceded by her parents and two brothers, John Frank Adwell and Harold Adwell; great-grandson, Deryk Degase; and grandson, Cody Stiens.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Joyce) Stiens, Ravenwood, Janet (Tim) Degase, Maryville, Gary (Brenda) Stiens, Maryville, Mark Stiens, Maryville, Joan (Vince) Wilmes, Ravenwood, and Kevin (Sonja) Stiens; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the St. Gregorys Catholic School.
