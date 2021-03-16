Norman D. Stickler, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care hospital.

Norman was born July 6, 1933, to Charles and Mabel (Berry) Stickler in St. Joseph. He graduated from Benton High School. He was drafted and served in the army during the Korean Occupation. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department for 40 years, 35 years as a professional engineer. He retired in 1994 from his role as District Construction Engineer, District 1.

He married Nola Lee Zapf in Maryville, Missouri, on Oct. 14, 1961.

Norman enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a talented furniture maker and vegetable gardener, and enjoyed feeding the backyard birds. He had an avid interest in his family history and genealogy and will be missed at the annual Stickler Family Reunion.

He was a member of Hyde Park Presbyterian Church and currently a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mabel Stickler, and siblings Doris (Jimmy) Garrett, Maurice (Elaine) Stickler, Madge (Jack) Randall, and Glen (Shirley, Helen) Stickler.

Norman is survived by his wife, Nola; sons, Robert and Daniel; and daughter, Lisa; grandchildren, Cara (John) Bertrand, Mason Stickler, Ellyn (Cole) Helbert, Kirby Stickler, and Marilyn Stickler; five great-grandchildren; and Blackie the cat.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at our chapel. Interment: Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Missouri-College of Engineering Dean's scholarship fund; 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65211. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.