Stickler, Mark D. 1955-2020

Mark Douglas Stickler, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.

He was born Nov. 25, 1955.

Mark had an infectious smile and kind heart. He was always willing to help those in need. Mark enjoyed live music, good home cooking, and the open road.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Stickler and Shirley (Millikan) Benjamin.

Survivors include: his two daughters, Hannah Marie Stickler and Molly Brooke Stickler; brother, Rustin Stickler; grandson, Simon Campbell; and countless loved ones.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the funeral home to help defray with funeral expenses.

Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "tribute wall" & select play.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.