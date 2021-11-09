PARIS, Mo. - Wanda Jean (Benham) Stewart, 70, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, in a Paris, Missouri, nursing facility. She was the daughter of Dean and Doris (Graham) Benham of Savannah, Missouri, who preceded her in death.
Wanda was employed with American Family and Shelter Insurance. She was united in marriage to Gene Stewart of Mexico, Missouri.
She is survived by husband, Gene; stepdaughter, Marcia; brothers Garry, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Larry, of St Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Nov. 11 at Arnold Funeral Home, Mexico, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
