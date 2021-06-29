Steven Stewart
Steven Stewart, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away on June 26, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by daughter, Holly (Rick); and sons, Corey (Stephanie) and Jeremy (Angel); and 10 grandchildren.
Also surviving are his brother, David (Wanda); and sister, Cheryl.
Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela; son, Joseph; and his parents, Cracker and Frances Stewart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Stewart, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.