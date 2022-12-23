Paul A. Stewart III, 78, Wathena, a Kansas Chief reporter, passed away on Dec.16, 2022.
Born in St. Joseph, on Aug. 10, 1944, he was the son of Paul A. II and Barbara Hart Stewart. He attended St. Mary's and St. Francis Xavier elementary schools, was a Class of 1962 graduate of the former Christian Brothers High School.
He was employed for 28 years for the St. Joseph Gazette morning newspaper, serving one year as the editor of the Fact Finder column on the News-Press staff. Over the years, he shared many of his experiences with those who wanted to listen including coverage of the unsolved 1981 murder of Ken Rex McElroy of Skidmore, Missouri, the kidnapping and slaying of two children taken from the downtown mall in St. Joseph in the 1980's, and the Rulo, Nebraska cult slayings.
He wrote "A Reporter's Notebook," about some of his experiences while serving as a police beat reporter for The Gazette.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: a sister, Janice Kendall, of Lincoln, Nebrask; an uncle, Jack Stewart, of Taylors, South Carolina; nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wathena.
Visitation: 9:30 a.m. prior to service.
Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wathena or St. Croix Hospice of Atchison.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.