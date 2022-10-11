Stewart, Joyce N. 1938-2022 Troy, Kan. Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TROY, Kan. - Joyce Naomi Stewart 84, Troy, Kansas, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at home. Born July 27, 1938, Lamont, Kansas.Preceded in death by husband, Charles Edward Stewart; parents, Sadie and Joseph Leiser.Survivors include daughter, Tammy (Shane) Stanton, Troy; son, Joey Huls; sister, Frances Young.Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.No scheduled visitation or services at this time.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Troy Tammy Kansas Stanton Joey Huls Frances Young Cremation × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct.11, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 10 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crashFour confirmed shot in drive-by in city's SouthsideOfficials say motorcyclists in 'critical condition' after overnight crashA new spooky space in St. JosephBlack Archives recognizes first white man in Hall of FameTwo seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle Tuesday nightCommunity comes together to help Muny Inn co-ownerSheriff warns about drug-laced candy ahead of HalloweenCriminals aiming to disrupt Wi-Fi security camerasTwo-vehicle crash flips van, causes minor injuries
