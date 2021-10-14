Stewart, Carol L. 1947-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Carol Louise Stewart, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Ernestine and Albert Peak. She was married to Nathan Stewart, who preceded her in death in 1996.
Carol enjoyed sewing, spending time with grandchildren, cooking, and watching her favorite TV shows, Hazel, Lone Ranger, and Gunsmoke. She was a member of Word of Life Church.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nate; brothers, Albert and Leslie Gene, and Russell Peak; and sisters, Maria Peak and Joanie Washington.
Survivors include children: Larry Stewart, Carmen (Shannon) Anderson, Nathan (Kelley) Stewart, Jr., Pamela Stewart, Frank Stewart, Kaila (Eric) Waller, and Kristin (Carlos) Marquez, all of St. Joseph; siblings, Virginia (Carl) Washington of Omaha, NE, Frederick Peak of Omaha, Mary Pat (Bruce) Gregory of Omaha, Maurice (Donna) Peak of Edmonton, Canada, Jo Ellen Peak of Omaha; grandchildren, Allyssa, Mariah, Nathan, Nathan, Martel, Aliyah, Anthony, Tyson, Elizabeth, Jasmine, Frederick, Gabrelle, Darius, Frederica, Isaiah, Samantha, Jonah, Ethan, and Shia; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Word of Life Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Carol Stewart Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.