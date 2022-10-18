Steward, Robert H. 1965-2022 Forest City, Mo. Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FOREST CITY, Mo. - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother, Robert Howard Steward, of Forest City, Missouri, at at the age of 57 after a long bout with cancer.He was surrounded by his siblings, Donna Guyer, Vicky Meyer, and Scott Steward, as well as his loyal dog, Chief.Rest in peace, our dear brother. You will forever live on in our hearts.Per Robert's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.The family suggests memorial contributions toward purchasing a headstone. Please send donations to: Scott Steward, P.O. Box 39, Grant City, MO 64456.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Steward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 18, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 17, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseVacant building threatens D&G'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionFive people hospitalized after crash Wednesday nightTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Air Force grounds all 139th Airlift Wing aircraft
