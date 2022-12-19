Joey Don-Dale Stevenson, 33, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in a St. Joseph hospital.
He was born Oct. 8, 1989, in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School, then married Acacia Shifflett on Nov. 1, 2014, and she survives of the home.
He worked in the roofing contracting industry.
Joey enjoyed watching sports and being involved in sports, coaching Missouri Youth basketball. He also enjoyed traveling, but most especially he loved his family and his children. He was a member of the Word of Life Church.
Joey was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Harold Merritt and aunt, Tina Tracy.
Survivors include: mother, Melinda (Tim) Robinson; father, Sammy (Tina) Hoover II; wife, Acacia Stevenson; children: Kaydon Stevenson, Isabella Stevenson, Jace Stevenson, Ava Stevenson and step-daughter, La'Niya Shifflett; siblings: Alex Hoover, Brittany Hoover, Casey Hoover and Tom Sutton; paternal grandparents, Sam and Dixie Hoover; maternal grandmother, Barbara Merritt, all of St. Joseph; two uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with funeral services starting at 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating.
Memorials are requested to the Joey Stevenson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
