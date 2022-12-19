Joey Don-Dale Stevenson, 33, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born Oct. 8, 1989, in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School, then married Acacia Shifflett on Nov. 1, 2014, and she survives of the home.

