Stevens, Virgil L. 1933-2021 Blythedale, Mo.

BLYTHEDALE, Mo. -Virgil LeRoy Stevens died peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, just outside of Blythdale, on March 3, 2021, at the age of 87.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in Harrison County, Missouri, to Charles and Murryl (Martin) Stevens.

On May 24, 1953, he married his beloved Helen Marie King at the Methodist Church in Mt. Moriah, Missouri.

He served in the United States Army from Nov. 4, 1953, to Nov. 3, 1955. Virgil was a heavy equipment operator, which fueled his love for bulldozers.

After leaving the military, he found his true passion in life. He raised cattle and hogs in Ridgeway, Missouri. In 1957, he purchased a farm east of Blythedale, which then became Stevens Farm.

Over the years, Virgil milked dairy cows, raised hogs, sheep, and cattle and was often doing custom farming work which included combining, hay baling and bulldozing.

Toward the end of his career, he was involved in row crop farming and took care of his cows.

His animals and his farm were not only his livelihood but passion in life, which he cared for until the very end.

Virgil is survived by: his wife, Helen, of the home and his beloved dog, "Stinky"; children: Terri (Lester) Johns of Bethany, Rosetta (Doug) Waychus formally of Rockford, Iowa and now east of Blythedale, Doug Stevens of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Lance (Jan) Johns of Bethany, Missouri, David (Dianne) Johns of Cameron, Missouri, Tim (Polly) Johns of Bethany, and Christina (Morris) Pittsenbarger of Bethany, Danielle (Chris) Patterson of Marion, Iowa, Markus Hamlett of Destin, Florida, Sherman Lee Stevens of Stanberry, Nick Stevens of Bethany, and Meghan (Thad) Landers of Shellrock, Iowa; and a plethora of: great and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, David and Janie Gates and Justin Smith and family.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings: Vera Ewing, Vivian Yates-Shelton, Verl Stevens; half-siblings: Luella Stevens, Delores Brookes, Crystal Hillman, Eleanor Rawlings, Clarence Stevens and Russell Martin; and great-grandson, Stephen Johns.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri.

Burial with Military Rites will follow, in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.